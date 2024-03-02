Alleged Kamloops arsonist accused of using child's stuffed toy, road flare to spark van fire

Photo: Castanet

A child’s stuffed animal was used to set a van ablaze last week outside a downtown Kamloops home, a judge has been told.

Police have said Troy Mitchell Felix, 27, was arrested and charged following an incident on Feb. 23 on Columbia Street. Evidence presented at his bail hearing is shedding new light on the alleged incident.

Mounties said they were called to the 700-block of Columbia Street just before 8 a.m. to assist Kamloops Fire Rescue crews, who were battling a suspicious vehicle fire.

Felix was arrested about four blocks away.

At his bail hearing, court heard the owner of the vehicle, a Dodge Grand Caravan, told police she saw a man get out of it holding a number of items. She said he tried to get into a neighbour’s house before walking away from the area.

The woman filmed the suspect on her cellphone and provided the video to police.

Felix is alleged to have been in possession of three road flares when he was arrested, one of which was already burned. Investigators believe he used a road flare and a child’s stuffed animal, which was inside the van, to start the fire.

Fire damage was minimal but court heard the Caravan suffered significant smoke damage.

Felix is facing one count each of arson and theft under $5,000, relating to a portable battery booster alleged to have been stolen from the van.

He was granted bail and released on a number of conditions, which prohibit him from having any contact with the complainant or being in the 700-block of Columbia Street, among others.

Felix is due back in court on Monday.