City of Kamloops looks to establish collaborative initiative to help at-risk residents

The City of Kamloops will be applying for a grant to establish a situation table — an ongoing initiative where local groups collaborate to help quickly connect at-risk, vulnerable people to services.

Council voted in favour of the recommendation during its Tuesday meeting.

Will Beatty, the city’s acting community services manager, said the initiative seeks to proactively identify and mitigate risks associated with criminal offending, victimization and trauma by connecting vulnerable people with services.

Tables meet weekly, and receive consent and non-consent referrals.

“Generally, the main source of referrals are from police agencies, and second most referrals come from social services that offer street level outreach,” Beatty said.

Situation tables involve representatives from social agencies, police, mental health and addictions services, Indigenous services, and people working in housing, income assistance and health fields. Tables can also involve people from victim and child and family services.

Beatty said upon receiving a referral, the group will receive vague information to start, so privacy can be protected until the case moves to the next stage.

If the group determines the situation meets the requirements for intervention services, a leading agency is identified, which comes up with a plan to provide help.

Beatty said the average case remains open between one to two weeks, and files are closed after the risk factors decrease.

The grant will be sought from the provincial Office of Crime Education and Gang Outreach funding stream.