Drug crisis off to bad start in Kamloops, with 11 OD deaths recorded in January

Kamloops had the fifth-most drug overdose deaths among B.C. cities in the first month of 2024 with 11, putting the city on pace for its worst year yet of the opioid crisis after just a month.

Only Vancouver (41), Surrey (19), Nanaimo (13) and Prince George (12) had more fatal overdoses to start the year than Kamloops, according to data released Thursday by the BC Coroners Service.

Last year there were 18 lives lost in Kamloops to drug overdose deaths in the first three months of 2023, just seven more than the 11 people who died in January of 2024 alone. Given January’s stats, Kamloops is on pace for a record 132 overdose deaths.

There were 84 recorded fatal overdoses in Kamloops throughout 2023, down from a record 92 deaths recorded in 2022.

Across B.C. in January 198 people died from drug overdoses across B.C., a pace of about 6.4 fatalities a day.

Of the major centres in the Thompson-Okanagan, Kamloops led the way in January with 11 deaths, followed by eight in Kelowna and one in Vernon. There were no deaths reported in Penticton.