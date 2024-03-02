Kamloops city council approves revamped plans for mixed-use build in Station Plaza

Photo: City of Kamloops / Richard Hunter Architect Inc. Council has approved a development permit for a mixed-use, three-storey building in Station Plaza, east of the historic CN Railway station.

Kamloops city council has given the green light to a three-storey development slated to rise next to the historic rail station in downtown Kamloops.

During its Tuesday meeting, council voted in favour of issuing a variance permit allowing a parking stall reduction and a development permit for the build. Developers had returned to city hall with a refreshed design after council denied an application put forward last year.

The meeting was attended by a number of people who live in the vicinity of the 520 Lorne St. development site, many of whom spoke in front of council outlining their concerns with the project.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly noted there was “a lot of emotion” around the Station Plaza property.

“When I looked specifically at the concerns last time, and what the developer has done to address each of the individual concerns, there was very big changes,” O’Reilly said.

The developer took 1.5 metres off the top of the building in response to residents’ concerns about its height.

“I really think that they went way out of their way to listen to the people from last time, and made the changes to something that's acceptable and appropriate for that area. So I look forward to seeing this complete,” O'Reilly said.

Building more sleek, modern

The planned building includes space for one commercial unit, intended to be a restaurant or a cafe, and two residential units.

Council heard the developer also adjusted the roof design and the size of the windows in response to residents’ concerns.

Architect Richard Hunter appeared before council, noting the building still has a more modern design than the rail station, which he believes is most appropriate.

“Matching a historic building gives a false impression of the historical context of your own building,” he said.

Some residents attending Tuesday’s meeting were unhappy about the level of public engagement from the developer, a perceived loss of privacy, and the look of the planned build in comparison to the historic rail station and another development approved by council on the west side of the plaza.

“What's proposed right now really doesn't fit. … There’s nothing that connects this particular building with two other buildings,” one person said.

Parking issues feared

Others raised concerns about the impact another mixed use building might have on parking along Lorne Street, especially considering the area’s proximity to Sandman Centre which gets busy during hockey games and other events.

“There may be parking in the [adjacent] city lot, but no one is going to pay when parking on Lorne Street is free,” another resident said in a letter submitted to the city.

Coun. Nancy Bepple noted council was deciding on a parking variance — the build includes plans for three stalls, not the required seven — and everything else met the city’s design criteria.

Council voted 8-1 to approve the parking variance, with only Coun. Dale Bass opposed. The next vote, to issue a development permit for the build, passed unanimously.

“It follows all the regulations that we have in place, so I guess I'll be voting in favour of it. Although I continue to have concerns about the parking in that area, and the level of engagement,” Bass said.