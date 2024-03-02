East Kamloops BIA on track for 2025 launch

Photo: Castanet Businesses along Highway 1 through Valleyview.

A new business improvement association representing Valleyview and Dallas has been registered as a non-profit society and could launch as early as mid-2025.

North Shore BIA executive director Jeremy Heighton, who is advising the prospective East Kamloops Business Improvement Association, said the group was registered with the province in early February and has a board of about seven directors in place. It also has bylaws and a constitution in place, borrowed from the NSBIA, that can be customized as operations get underway.

Heighton is helping the new BIA work through the legislative process, build their website and their core communication materials.

“It'll take probably between 12 and 14 months to have the BIA fully up and running,” Heighton told Castanet Kamloops.

Levy process will take time

The next step will be setting up the tax levy for the new BIA, whose board of directors will speak with city council in May asking that legislative services staff initiative that process with a levy roll assessment, Heighton said.

“There's a whole series of steps that the city would go through to ensure efficacy of the process,” Heighton said.

At the end of that process the prospective BIA would then ask the city to release their collected membership fees, drawn from 2025 property taxes.

BIAs are funded through a special taxation levy under the community charter, which would have to be included in the next year's property tax before the east Kamloops BIA is operational.

Heighton said the east Kamloops BIA’s steering committee engaged interest with Valleyview and Dallas business communities last year and determined there was enough interest to move forward.

“The BIA serves as an advocacy function with government and so, I think, in many ways, the city is also looking forward to having a BIA in the area to really sort of focus in on some of the key issues that will be needed to be dealt with over the coming years,” Heighten said.

East Kamloops issues need voice

According to its website, The East Kamloops Business Improvement Association will extend from the Valleyview interchange all the way to the Dallas Industrial Park, and include all properties listed as class five and six in east Kamloops.

It also intends to charge a levy rate of about $8 per $10,000 of assessed property value, meaning a business owner whose property is assessed at $1 million would pay a levy of $800 to the BIA.

Lynn Vicars, who is leading the steering committee for the yet-to-be-formalized East Kamloops Business Improvement Association, told Castanet Kamloops in 2023 commercial property owners in the east end of the city want to “be at the table” when it comes to dealing with issues around sidewalks, traffic, highways and street disorder.