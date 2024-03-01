Two Kamloops men charged following weapons report in North Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Kenneth Hockley

Police have identified a pair of suspects arrested Wednesday after Mounties responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a North Kamloops address that led to a heavy RCMP presence on the Overlanders Bridge.

The two Kamloops men now face a rash of charges, including armed robbery, and are being held in custody until their next court dates on March 13.

Austin Alexander Neil Eyres, 27, is charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, robbery using a firearm, possession of stolen property more than $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm and prohibited driving.

Kenneth Robert Hockley, 26, of Kamloops is charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000 and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

Eyres was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

On Thursday at about 12:30 p.m., multiple Kamloops RCMP officers were called to an address in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue in Brocklehurst where a person was allegedly assaulted and threatened with what appeared to be a firearm, according to Kamloops RCMP.

“Multiple police units responded and following a strategic approach which lasted for almost two hours, located and arrested two suspects,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

Both men appeared in court Thursday, where they were ordered to remain behind bars for the time being.

Anyone with information related to the incident, including video or dash camera footage, is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.