Free First Nations awareness event at TRU this week

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops residents are invited to visit Thompson Rivers University for an event-filled week promoting Indigenous heritage, history and diversity.

TRU is celebrating Indigenous Awareness Week from March 4 to March 8, honouring First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures.

Interactive events include red dress beading, Knowledge Makers presentations and Secwepemctsín language lessons will be amongst the activities on hand. Some events are hosted in partnership with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, Elders, local Indigenous community members, students, faculty and staff across the university.

“This week is a long-standing annual event at TRU and is a chance for anyone to learn and celebrate Indigenous cultures through participation,” Vernie Clement, associate director in the Office of Indigenous Education, said in a press release.

“The events allow for people to engage in different ways, and there is something for everyone.”

All events are free of charge, but some may have limited seating and require pre-registration. For more information about the event visit TRU's website.