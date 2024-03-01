City of Kamloops says Bunker Road, Barnhartvale yard waste sites now open

Photo: RDCO

It’s a sure sign of spring — the City of Kamloops has announced its Bunker Road and Barnhartvale yard waste sites are open for the season.

The Barnhartvale site is located at 970 Eliza Rd., and as of March 1, will be open from Friday to Monday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Bunker Road depot, located at 1455 Bunker Rd., will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The yard waste sites close annually from Dec. 1 until March 1.

More information on the city's landfills, recycling depots and yard waste sites can be found here.