BarBurrito Fresh Mexican Grill plans to open first Kamloops location

Photo: Contributed BarBurrito signage went up at the former Starbucks location at Northhills Mall on Thursday.

Tournament Capital residents hungry for a burrito will soon have another option.

BarBurrito Fresh Mexican Grill is planning to open sometime soon in the former Starbucks location on Fortune Drive and Nelson Avenue at Northhills Mall.

No opening date has been set, but signage went up on Thursday and the chain’s website lists the Kamloops location’s hours as “coming soon.”

BarBurrito Canada got its start in Toronto in 2005. It bills itself as a healthier Tex-Mex option using fresh ingredients.

The chain has dozens of locations across B.C., including Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton.

Castanet has asked the company for more information about when the new Kamloops location will open.