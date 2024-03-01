Sawed-off gun seized by Kamloops Mounties from Brocklehurst home

Photo: Castanet

Mounties say they seized a sawed-off long gun from a Brocklehurst home last weekend after a suspicious vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

According to police, a constable on patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle on Lethbridge Avenue on Saturday just before 11 a.m. after spotting a number of defects.

“A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle fled,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“As part of the investigation, police attended a residence in the 800-block of Valhalla Drive, where they seized what appeared to be a sawed-off long gun and a BB gun inside.”

Evelyn said the registered owner of the vehicle was issued tickets for failing to stop and driving without due care and attention, as well as an order to address the vehicle’s defects.