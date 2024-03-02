Thieves steal tablet, till full of cash from downtown Kamloops store, Mounties say

Photo: Glacier Media

A tablet and cash from a till were among the items stolen in a burglary last weekend at a business on Victoria Street, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 800-block of Victoria Street just after 3 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an alarm.

“On scene, police discovered a window had been smashed,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A till taken from inside was located nearby.”

Evelyn said the suspect is described as a stocky person wearing all black — a ski mask, gloves, coveralls and footwear.

Anyone with information about the break-in can call police at 250-828-3000.