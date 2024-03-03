Charges laid after suspect caught stealing from downtown Kamloops store, police say

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man is facing theft and breach charges following an incident last weekend at a downtown store.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 400-block of Lansdowne Street on Feb. 23 after a loss-prevention officer arrested a thief.

Police said the suspect was already on conditions prohibiting him from entering the store.

He was subsequently charged with one count each of theft under $5,000 and breach of an undertaking. He’s since been released on bail.

The man, who was not identified by police, is due back in court on March 3.