Kamloops  

Charges laid after suspect caught stealing from downtown Kamloops store, police say

Theft suspect halted by staff

A Kamloops man is facing theft and breach charges following an incident last weekend at a downtown store.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 400-block of Lansdowne Street on Feb. 23 after a loss-prevention officer arrested a thief.

Police said the suspect was already on conditions prohibiting him from entering the store.

He was subsequently charged with one count each of theft under $5,000 and breach of an undertaking. He’s since been released on bail.

The man, who was not identified by police, is due back in court on March 3.

