Suspects sought after downtown Kamloops store hit by smash and grab

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary last weekend that saw purses and jewelry stolen from a downtown store.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 200-block of Victoria Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 for a report of an alarm.

“Police were patrolling the area at the time and multiple officers attended, along with the police dog service unit,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A glass cabinet with purses and jewelry was smashed inside.”

Evelyn said investigators are hoping to view security footage from nearby alleyways. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.