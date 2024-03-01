Planned burns in Kenna Cartwright Park continuing, Kamloops Fire Rescue says

Photo: KTW file

No, it's not deja vu — smoke rising from Kenna Cartwright Park on Friday is a continuation of a fuel mitigation project from Thursday, according to Kamloops Fire Rescue.

"The fuel mitigation in Kenna Cartwright will continue today so if you see smoke coming from the area please don’t be alarmed," the fire department wrote Friday morning in a social media post.

KFR said the smoke is coming from burn piles as contract crews work to keep the community FireSmart.

Similar burns were conducted on Thursday, and at other points in recent weeks.