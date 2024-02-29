Two suspects arrested, three more at large after swarming sends Kamloops man to hospital

Photo: Castanet

Two suspects have been arrested but three more are still on the lam following a violent assault last weekend that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

According to Mounties, police were called to the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an assault with a weapon.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Five suspects were allegedly involved in the incident, one of whom was quickly located and arrested for the assault as well as on an unendorsed warrant.”

Evelyn said a second suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a separate incident.

“Three more men have been identified but remain outstanding,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects can call police at 250-828-3000.