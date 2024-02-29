Missing Merritt man was murdered, Mounties confirm one year later

Photo: RCMP

A year after the disappearance of a Merritt man, RCMP homicide detectives say they now believe he was murdered.

Miguel Mack, a 24-year-old Merritt man, was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023. He was reported missing several days later, when his family became concerned after not having seen or heard from him in several days.

“To date, our investigation has shown that Miguel Mack’s disappearance was the result of foul play and that Miguel Mack is the victim of a homicide. His disappearance and murder are senseless acts and this investigation remains a priority for the [RCMP's southeast district major crimes unit],” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart.

“It is important to police that the persons responsible for his disappearance and murder be held accountable and it is even more important for Mr. Mack’s family to be provided with some semblance of closure so that they can begin to heal from this terrible ordeal.”

Police said last year they believed Mack's disappearance involved criminality, but they did not label it a homicide until now.

Following Mack’s disappearance, major crimes investigators were called in to support the Merritt RCMP detachment. A large-scale search of Merritt and the surrounding area has been undertaken but Mack is yet to be located.

“There are people out there with knowledge of Miguel Mack’s disappearance and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” Smart said.

RCMP say the investigation remains a priority, pointing to the continued police presence in the community over the past year.

Investigators say not further details can be provided to protect the integrity of the active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about Mack’s disappearance is asked to contact police at 1-877-987-8477.

Walk to remember

Mack’s family will be hosting community walk on Friday and would appreciate anyone coming out to show support in Mack’s search.

The walk will take place March 1 at 5 p.m. beginning at 2337 Coutlee Avenue and ending at Spirit Square.