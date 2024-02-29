Day One Society says five new youth beds open, with 900 clients served on detox unit in 2023

Photo: Castanet A room at Day One Society. The organization said its five new youth detox beds are up and running, bringing its total number of beds to 25.

Day One Society’s executive director says the organization has officially opened five new beds in its youth detox unit, geared to support people aged 24 and under through the first steps of their recovery process.

Sian Lewis provided Kamloops city council with an update on the organization’s activities during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We're very happy to announce that our youth unit is now open — five additional beds as of Feb 15. And so now we have a total of 25 beds,” Lewis said.

Lewis told council in 2023, Day One Society served more than 900 clients, including adults and some youth, in its 20-bed adult detox unit. She estimated about 75 per cent came from the Thompson-Cariboo region, while the rest came from the Okanagan or the Kootenays.

She said 83 per cent of people who came to Day One’s detox program completed their stay.

“I want to be really clear that this statistic just represents the success while they're with us going through their medical protocol for detox, it doesn't represent their success after they discharge from our organization,” Lewis said.

“Hopefully they are abstaining from that substance that was causing them problems. Hopefully they are successful in moving forward with other types of treatments, so for example, long term treatment.”

Waitlist for detox services

The executive director told council the waitlist for the society’s detox services has never dropped lower than 25 people since she started in 2011, noting it can grow to 50 people depending on the time of year and what’s happening with drugs in the community.

She said the society brings people in based on a triaged approach.

Coun. Dale Bass asked Lewis what would help to reduce the waitlist.

“In a perfect world, I think it would be the same answer that maybe an emergency department might give. It’s about resources, it’s about flexibility of service, it’s about the population itself,” Lewis replied, adding people can change their minds about wanting detox services in minutes.

She said the society “never” discharges someone into homelessness — although she added there are times someone returns to a shelter, which isn’t ideal. Lewis said the society works with other community agencies to try and find the best fit for housing.

Lewis said Day One Society has an eight-bed supportive transitional living and recovery program, which provides support to people who want to live in an abstinence-based environment. People can stay for up to six months, and are then transitioned into independent housing.

“We've maintained a 96 per cent occupancy rate in 2023 — so that just shows that that program is well utilized and needed,” Lewis said.

Longer detox stays needed

Lewis said addiction is more complex than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, with clients often needing a longer stay in a detox program — up to 13 or 14 days from the previous five to seven day stay.

“That of course is impacting our occupancy, and in turn, impacting our waitlist,” she said.

“This is specific to the drug toxicity and the complexity of what people are presenting with in terms of how many substances they're using, and what we need to do to support them in their withdrawal.”

Lewis said Day One society has recently hired more nurses and is looking to fill two more spaces, noting the offer of a signing bonus has made “an incredible difference.”

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson thanked Day One Society for its presentation and its work, saying he believes its services are “imperative.”

“If we had a city full of yourselves, doing what you do, I just think we would be in a way different place. We’d have so many people on the streets that would be safer, the whole community would be safer,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“I just think we’ve really got to focus on that, and try to expand what you’re doing.”