Kamloops Film Society kicks off 28th annual film festival, celebrates 50th anniversary

The Kamloops Film Society says it’s planning an extra large celebration for this year’s film festival as the society reaches its fiftieth year.

The film society said the 28th annual film festival will be 10 days of celebration, featuring dozens of professional, amateur and home-grown films.

“What's going to stand out this year, I hope is the fact that because it's our 50th year, we wanted to have a much bigger party than we usually would and so this time the party is happening right outside. That's how the KFS Block Party idea came about,’ said Radhika Tabrez, KFS General Manager.

“So on the second to the third, between 2 and 6 p.m., we'll have a party happening right outside right next door between the library, and so very accessible and we'll have some food there, some drinks, great games.”

Tabrez said the block party is a new idea for the society and required plenty of meetings, discussions and planning to accomplish.

When curating the film selection for the festival, Tabrez said the difficulty is finding something for everyone, while also making sure to showcase Canadian content and making sure it feels different when a patron walks into the Paramount the first day of the festival.

She said the most daunting task is finding the best movies, first making sure they are available while ensuring they also fit well into the program.

“I would say these are a couple of the threads that we start weaving together when we try and create the whole fabric of the film festival,” Tabrez said.

While the society tries to show a variety of domestic and international films, showing off Canadian and local films and talent are what the society’s all about.

“I think there is a cultural element to storytelling wherever you are from, and the stories that originate from your land resonate a lot different to you,” Tabrez said.

“Of course, people are coming from all over the world to shoot their movies. If our people are making the movies, the Paramount, being a 70 year old theater, should be the first place where we screen them.”

The festival will include events including Darkfest hosted by Drunk in a Graveyard, a screening of the Cabinet of Dr. Caligary with an original score by local musician Daniela O’Fee and the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts Festival, which will be showing over 20 short films that will compete for cash prizes.

This year’s curated selection of films include American Fiction, Perfect Days, Elemental, Past Lives, Who’s Yer Father, I Used to be Funny, Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person, and WaaPaKe, among others.

The film society held its first annual black film festival last month.

The film festival will run from Feb. 29 to March 9 at the Paramount Theatre in Downtown Kamloops.