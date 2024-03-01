Kamloops boy facing serious charges, accused of twice raping young girlfriend

Photo: Castanet

A young Kamloops boy is facing serious charges, accused of repeatedly raping his teenaged girlfriend inside her mother’s home.

The 15-year-old boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was arraigned Thursday in Kamloops provincial court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Court heard the teen is accused of raping his girlfriend, who was 13 at the time, twice in a three-day span in March of 2022. Both offences are alleged to have taken place at the girl’s family home in Kamloops.

The boy has no criminal record. As a result of the allegations against him, he has pulled out of school and left Kamloops to live with his grandparents in a nearby rural community.

He is bound by conditions prohibiting him from having any contact with the complainant or being near her school or home.

Lawyers will return to court on March 7 to set a date for the teen’s trial.