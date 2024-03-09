Keynote speaker to talk adapting and embracing change for business owners

Photo: Community Futures Thompson Country Cheryl Cran

A celebrated speaker and best-selling author is slated to deliver a keynote to small business owners in Kamloops on how they can can adapt and embrace change.

The Community Futures Thompson Country, who is hosting the event in partnership with the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce, said Cheryl Cran is a prolific entrepreneur and an expert on the future of work.

“Crane is a visionary in her field, and we are thrilled to bring her to Kamloops to inspire our local business community,” CFTC said in a news release.

“This event is a unique opportunity for small business owners, team leaders and business professionals to gain insights that can inspire and drive economic growth in our region.”

CFTC said Cran’s keynote will cover social trends on the importance of “crucial human skills,” how to reframe challenges to grow and actionable models and strategic ideas on how to use crucial human skills in a real-life setting.

The event aims to share practical strategies on how work teams can stay collaborative and motivated to adapt and embrace change and thrive in rural communities.

Funding for the event comes from Community Futures BC and its Disaster Recovery and Economic Development Initiative.

The event will be held on March 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sandman Signature Kamloops Hotel.