Fuel mitigation work causing smoke to rise from Kenna Cartwright Park, City of Kamloops says

Smoke from burn piles

Smoke seen rising from Kenna Cartwright Park Thursday morning is from an ongoing fuel mitigation project, according to Kamloops Fire Rescue.

“Don’t be alarmed by the smoke from Kenna Cartwright,” KFR said in a social media post.

KFR said the smoke is coming from burn piles as contract crews work to keep the community FireSmart.

