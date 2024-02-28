Coquihalla Highway closed southbound amid winter storm

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking south.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed to southbound traffic between Merritt and Hope.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

DriveBC's next update is due at 6:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 3:20 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed to southbound traffic between Merritt and Hope.

DriveBC reports an assessment is in process.

The next update on the road’s status is due at 4:30 p.m.

The highway, like others in the B.C. Interior, is under a winter storm warning.

Snowfall totals of 25 to 40 cm are expected on the route by Thursday.