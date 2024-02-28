Coquihalla Highway closed southbound amid winter storm

Photo: DriveBC
Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking south.
UPDATE 4:55 p.m.
The Coquihalla Highway remains closed to southbound traffic between Merritt and Hope.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
DriveBC's next update is due at 6:30 p.m.
ORIGINAL 3:20 p.m.
The Coquihalla Highway is closed to southbound traffic between Merritt and Hope.
DriveBC reports an assessment is in process.
The next update on the road’s status is due at 4:30 p.m.
The highway, like others in the B.C. Interior, is under a winter storm warning.
Snowfall totals of 25 to 40 cm are expected on the route by Thursday.
Stuck on top of the Coke @CKNW @AM730Traffic @Rob_Fleming #Coke #Coquihalla pic.twitter.com/TZ539ajZVE— Roller (@myfriendtheend) February 28, 2024