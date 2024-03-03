Day One Society bursary honoured with national award for community contribution

Photo: Day One Society Sian Lewis, Day One Society Executive Director and Leann Kopytko, co-Founder Out of the Ashes Bursary

Day One Society says its Out of the Ashes bursary has been honoured with a national award for providing educational support to youth in Kamloops.

The bursary won the Communitas Award in the Excellence in Community Service category. Day One Society said the Communitas Awards honour those contributing to their communities, trying to make a real difference.

The society said winners of the awards are dedicated to helping people and changing how they do business to benefit employees, communities and the environment.

The award was announced in front of Kamloops council during its Tuesday meeting. Leann Kopytko, Out of the Ashes bursary founder, told council members she was "incredibly humbled" to have her work recognized.

“This award is a testament to the journey out of substance use, and I share it with the many remarkable recipients who deserve to be recognized as they achieve accomplishments that will be ever life changing. I’m so proud of each and every one of them," Kopytko said.

“When I look out into the faces of those people walking our streets searching for hope, this award recognizes the possibility of recovery and it represents the important impact of your support to assist these individuals who are striving for a life out of addiction by furthering their educational pursuits and achieving their dreams.”

The Out of the Ashes bursary provides educational support for youth in Kamloops that have undergone a minimum of one year of recovery.

“We are so proud of Leann and her group of volunteers who have kept this program running for over 15 years,” said Sian Lewis, Executive Director of Day One Society.

“It’s a testament to the remarkable impact we can make to help others in the community, and we’re so pleased Leann and the bursary have been recognized.”

The bursary began thanks to six small donations from business owners in Kamloops. The Society’s board of directors matched the initial donation, leading to the first $2,500 bursary in 2008.

The bursary has since grown to reach $100,000 in donations in 2022, with 45 bursaries awarded and two additional bursaries of $2,500 each awarded this past year.

“This recognition is a reflection of the positive change that is possible when individuals are given the right support on their journey of recovery,” said Lewis.

“Day One Society and the Out of the Ashes Bursary program help create a lasting positive impact in the lives of people, their families, and by extension, our communities.”