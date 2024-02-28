House fire claims life of 80-year-old man near Little Fort

Photo: Facebook / Blackpool Fire Department

A man in his 80s died in a house fire in a rural area south of Little Fort, fire officials have confirmed.

Blackpool Fire Rescue and Little Fort Fire department responded to a structure fire just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning along Webb Road, located just off Highway 5, some 90 kilometres north of Kamloops.

Firefighters found the lone occupant of the home had succumbed to the fire.

Blackpool Fire Rescue Chief Mike Savage and Assistant Chief Deitrich Rempel attended the scene ahead of fire crews as they were headed to a meeting scheduled in Kamloops at the time of the fire, arriving to find it fully engulfed in flames, according to a Thompson-Nicola Regional District press release.

Fire crews arrived soon after, but were forced to take a defensive stance fighting the fire due to its intensity.

“The fire was contained to a single structure, however, no rescue attempt was possible in the affected structure,” the release goes on to state.

An investigation determined the fire started in materials located at the base of a stairway leading to the second storey of the home. The source of ignition could not be determined due to the heavy fire damage.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating and the RCMP will be responsible for notifying next of kin. According to the release, the TNRD cannot comment further on the identity of the deceased.