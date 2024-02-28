Torched van in downtown Kamloops leads to arrest, charges

Photo: Castanet

A vehicle that went up in flames on a residential street in downtown Kamloops led to Mounties finding their man just a few blocks away.

Last Friday just before 8 a.m., RCMP were called to the 700-block of St. Paul Street by Kamloops Fire Rescue, where crews had extinguished a van that was on fire.

“As part of the investigation, police officers quickly identified and located a suspect nearby, in the 300-block of St. Paul Street and took him into custody,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in. news release.

Troy Mitchell Felix, 27, of Kamloops has been charged with one count of arson related to intentionally or recklessly causing damage or explosion to property and one count of theft of a portable battery booster.

Felix was held for a bail hearing scheduled for today.

Anyone with information or video that may be connected to this investigation and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-5467.