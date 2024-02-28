Two people arrested after Mounties respond to weapons report in North Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 4:18 p.m.

Two people have been arrested after Mounties responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a North Kamloops address Wednesday.

Several police officers were called to the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., where a suspect had allegedly fled in a truck after assaulting and threatening a person with what appeared to be a firearm.

A police presence was also seen on Overlanders Bridge in connection with the incident.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said the primary suspect was known by police to have "a history of violence,” and was wanted on an unendorsed warrant related to a previous local robbery.

“Thanks to a quick and strategic multi-unit response, officers were able to locate and arrest two suspects — both of which are known to police to be associated with criminal activity — and safely take them into custody, with reduced risk to the general public and officers involved,” Pelley said in a statement.

Mounties said both suspects are being held in police custody as part of the investigative process, which is in its early stages. A charge recommendation is anticipated.

Anyone who has information, video or dash camera footage related to the incident is asked to contact police.

ORIGINAL: 2:19 p.m.

A police presence seen on Overlanders Bridge Wednesday afternoon is related to an earlier report of an assault with a weapon in North Kamloops, Kamloops Mounties say.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn confirmed the two incidents were linked, noting the situation is “dynamic and ongoing.”

“Residents are asked to please use caution in an area where police officers are attending, and if they can reroute, reroute,” Evelyn said.

A large police presence could be seen in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, as officers responded to an address for a report of an assault with a weapon.

In a news release, Mounties said a suspect fled in a truck after allegedly assaulting and threatening a person with what appeared to be a firearm.

Evelyn said the police response is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police as soon as possible at 250-828-3000, and reference file 2024-5974.