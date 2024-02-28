Police presence in North Kamloops, on Overlanders Bridge due to weapons report, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

A police presence seen on Overlanders Bridge Wednesday afternoon is related to an earlier report of an assault with a weapon in North Kamloops, Kamloops Mounties say.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn confirmed the two incidents were linked, noting the situation is “dynamic and ongoing.”

“Residents are asked to please use caution in an area where police officers are attending, and if they can reroute, reroute,” Evelyn said.

A large police presence could be seen in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, as officers responded to an address for a report of an assault with a weapon.

In a news release, Mounties said a suspect fled in a truck after allegedly assaulting and threatening a person with what appeared to be a firearm.

Evelyn said the police response is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police as soon as possible at 250-828-3000, and reference file 2024-5974.