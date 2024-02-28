Large rental development on Eighth Street in North Kamloops approved by city council

Photo: Total Concept Developments / Tri City Canada Inc. A new mixed-use build is proposed for North Kamloops on Eighth Street.

Plans for a mixed-use development aiming to bring nearly 200 units of rental housing to the North Shore were given the green light from Kamloops council Tuesday after a public hearing.

Council members voted unanimously to approve a development permit application for The Pulse on Eighth, which will be built over 1006, 1014 and 1024 Eighth St., and agreed to discharge a no-build covenant which will allow the two six-storey buildings to rise.

Coun. Nancy Bepple acknowledged concerns raised during the public hearing by homeowners who live adjacent to the development site, but said she would vote in favour of the project.

“Especially for seniors and people who can't afford a house — they need somewhere to go to live," Bepple said.

"It's on the bus routes. It's going to meet a lot of housing needs within our city. I appreciate that it will change the neighbourhood — but I guess my neighbourhood is in transition too. I think that’s part of what happens with older neighbourhoods.”

The development includes plans for two six-storey buildings. The first building will include 126 rental market units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites. The second building will include 65 affordable rental suites for seniors, ranging in size from studio to one-bedroom units. Both buildings will have commercial space on the ground floor.

The build will include an underground parkade and at-grade parking around the buildings, with access to and from the northbound lanes of Eighth Street. A rear lane will connect the development to Richmond Avenue south of the site.

Traffic, height concerns raised

Community members attended Tuesday’s public hearing, raising concerns about traffic impacts along Seventh Street, and at the Eighth Street and Richmond Avenue intersection. City staff said a traffic study didn’t raise any concerns, and the project isn’t anticipated to have a significant impact.

Development plans show the six-storey building sitting closest to the neighbourhood will be stepped back to five storeys, but nearby homeowners raised concerns about the project’s height and its proximity to the single family residences.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson addressed concerns raised by a resident that their view of Batchelor Hills and the panorama to the west being blocked.

“I understand your pain, because I live just up the river from you a little bit, and I had a view of the North Thompson valley, you can see the hills with the snow on them," the mayor said.

"And then a big building showed up right there. So I mean, I got over it, but at the time it was like my life was ending."

However, he noted a directive from the province which states Kamloops needs to build more than 4,200 units of housing in the next four and a half years.

“We have to do something — we’ve got to build for more people,” he said.

Three-year timeline anticipated

In the wake of council’s decision, Sheila Minten, project spokesperson and manager for Total Concept Developments, said the team was “delighted” to have obtained approval for their application.

“The feedback from project stakeholders, including neighbours, downtown businesses and community members, has further fuelled the excitement surrounding this project for our team,” Minten said in a news release.

“We now have the opportunity to maximize the use of an under-utilized area to address Kamloops’ critical need for rental market housing and new commercial space to add to the vibrancy of the area.”

The developers anticipate a three-year timeline for the project.

“As a team, we will now move forward with our next steps which will be to confirm timelines and details to apply for a building permit,” Minten said.