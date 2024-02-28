Spring, summer recreation programming found in new City of Kamloops activity guide

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has released its spring and summer activity guide, offering activities including a new slate of walking tours and wellness-related programming for women in menopause.

The 2024 Spring and Summer Activity Guide is available for pick up at civic buildings and library branches across the city, and can also be viewed online. Registration for spring and summer programs, including swimming lessons, will open on Tuesday, March 12.

“New in this guide is a slate of programming tailored for women in menopause, including small group training programs, wellness coaching, and nutrition,” said the City of Kamloops in a news release.

“You can also find several new walking tours offered by the Kamloops Museum and Archives, including Art and Alleyways, A Courthouse History of Downtown Kamloops, and a Spring Cemetery Stroll.”

The city said its swim lesson schedule will be available before registration day on the City of Kamloops website, and hard copies can be found at the Tournament Capital Centre and Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre after March 1.

Online registration begins at 6:30 a.m. on March 12 through the City of Kamloops website. Residents can also register by phone at 250-828-3500, or in person at the TCC, Westsyde Pool, or Kamloops Museum and Archives.

The city said a recreation account is required to register, and reminded residents to set up their account in advance of registration day by going online, or by calling 250-828-3500.