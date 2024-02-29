New counsel means Kamloops lawyer's first-degree murder trial won't happen this year, judge told

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of a Thompson Rivers University professor will not stand trial until next year, a judge has been told.

Butch Bagabuyo, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Mohd Abdullah.

Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at TRU who also taught yoga and pilates in the city, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

The 12-week murder trial is scheduled to get underway in September. But those dates are going to be cancelled after Bagabuyo’s lawyer told a judge he’s stepping back.

“For reasons that are not important at this stage, I cannot be lead counsel on this case,” Glenn Orris said during a pre-trial hearing last week in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

“I’m just not prepared to do these cases on my own anymore.”

Orris said a new three-lawyer defence team has been lined up, but they won’t be able to run the trial in September.

“The difficulty is they can’t do it in the fall of this year,” he said. “The earliest they can do the trial is in 2025. I know that would inconvenience everyone, but there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Orris suggested sometime in March of 2025 as a possible start date.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, and charged with indignity to human remains. He was re-arrested last May and charged with first-degree murder.

In December, Orris successfully applied for a change of venue for Bagabuyo's trial, moving it from Kamloops to Vancouver. A sweeping court-ordered publication ban prevents the publication of any other information relating to the allegations against Bagabuyo or the reason for that move.

Bagabuyo has pre-trial hearings set for Monday and April 17, with pre-trial applications still scheduled to get underway in June.

On Monday, lawyers are expected to apply formally to adjourn Bagabuyo’s trial to 2025.

Bagabuyo remains free on bail. He will attend Monday's hearing via video.