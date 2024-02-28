Municipal advisor arrives in Kamloops for in-person meetings with mayor, councillors

Photo: City of Abbotsford Former Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun speaking at a press conference on Dec. 2, 2021.

The new municipal advisor for Kamloops city council arrived in the Tournament Capital this week for a series of in-person meetings with the local elected officials.

Former Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, who was secured by the province to help council work through governance issues, attended Tuesday’s council meeting along with a couple of ministry representatives.

“I’m pleased to be here,” Braun told Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday evening.

“I was honoured by the province to have been asked — that was a bit of a surprise to me. I wasn't looking for work and I wasn't expecting the province would phone. And my wife actually encouraged me to do it.”

After considering the matter for a few days, Braun said he agreed to take the job. He noted he has friends in Kamloops, and holds “great respect” for former mayor Ken Christian after getting to know him and other mayors over frequent meetings through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Braun said he started out his contract by conducting some research, and has already met with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, city CAO David Trawin and Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

“[Wednesday] is the other seven [councillors] — so that's a full day, one hour blocks with each of them, because I want to hear from them,” Braun said.

He said he will likely be back in Kamloops for a March 12 council meeting, and plans to speak with some city staff.

Braun said he will be drafting a final report which will include recommendations for council, but his contract also includes conducting some coaching and mentoring work.

“I've been doing that already a little bit with the mayor, and helping. Because he's new — being a mayor is tough,” said Braun, who served as mayor for two terms before choosing not to run for re-election in 2022.

Braun was at the helm when Abbotsford was hit by devastating flooding caused by an atmospheric river event in November 2021.

“I know what I speak of. And your staff is there to support you, as the mayor," he said.

"I thought today went pretty good actually — I’m hearing from some, better than it’s been — so that’s progress in itself already.”

Hamer-Jackson said he’s “had a few” meetings with Braun and thinks the process is going well so far, adding he felt Tuesday’s council meeting went smoothly.

Braun’s contract will run until June.

Kamloops council voted unanimously in September to ask the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for an advisor to help provide guidance through turbulent times. The service is offered by the B.C. government at no cost to municipalities.

Braun took over as municipal advisor more than a month after the departure of Peter Fassbender, who started meeting with Kamloops mayor and council in December before he was suddenly moved out of the role without explanation.