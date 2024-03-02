Kamloops CanGo Grannies hosting commemorative AIDS quilt

Photo: Kamloops CanGo Grannies Stephen Lewis Foundation's (SLF's) 20th Anniversary Quilt

Tournament Capital residents are being invited to check out an anniversary quilt celebrating 20 years of partnership with African grandmothers.

The Kamloops CanGo Grannies are hosting the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Quilt from March 8 to March 15 at various locations around the city where people can learn the story of the travelling masterpiece, stitched by grandmothers across Canada and Africa to celebrate a joint commitment to defeating HIV-AIDS in African countries.

The commemorative solidarity quilt celebrates the 20th anniversary of the SLF.

Through the SLF’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign, grandmothers and “grandothers” in Canadian communities like Kamloops have been fundraising for almost two decades to support women in sub-Saharan African communities raising grandchildren orphaned by the ongoing AIDS pandemic.

Money raised by grandmother groups goes to support life-enhancing programs run by grandmothers in Africa and the community-led organizations who support them.

The Kamloops CanGo Grannies will be showing the quilt on the March 8 at the Old Courthouse on Seymour Street during the Art Exposed exhibit from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and again on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The quilt will also be on display during the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra’s Light the Night on March 9 at Sagebrush Theatre and on March 10 at The Nexus at First arts festival in Salmon Arm. It will also be displayed at The Residence at Orchards Walk, 3300 Valleyview Dr., on March 11 from10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Heather's Fabric Shelf at 15-1800 Tranquille Rd. on March 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hundreds of grandmothers across Canada and sub-Saharan Africa contributed to making this quilt last year, including volunteers from the CanGo Grannies who worked on it with fellow quilters in Kelowna. The quilt depicts a grandmother tree with roots running deep into the heart of her community, arms outstretched to protect her seedlings — the children she has cared for during the AIDS pandemic and beyond.

The quilt is now touring Canada.

The Kamloops CanGo Grannies started nearly 20 years ago in support of the SLF’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign. Since then they have given more than $365,000 to the SLF through fundraising and via direct donations.