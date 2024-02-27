Extended range stun weapon not enough to bring down armed suspect in North Kamloops, police say

Photo: Glacier Media Extended range impact weapons "provide increased distance from which police officers can respond to a subject who may be intent on harming themselves or others," according to Mounties.

An extended range weapon intended to help police arrest dangerous suspects wasn't enough to take down a man in north Kamloops last week armed with a knife.

Kamloops Mounties attended a report of an intoxicated man with a knife just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 700-block of Sydney Avenue where a suspect was located and placed under arrest for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the man was not cooperative and, due to the presence of the weapon, police utilized a "less lethal" option to take the man into custody.

An extended range impact weapon (ERIW), which uses sponge-tip rounds, was deployed first, but that was unsuccessful in subduing the suspect. Police then deployed a conductive energy weapon, also known as a Taser.

“The suspect was then safely taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries, for assessment and care,” Evelyn said in a news release.

She said a knife was seized by police as part of the investigation and public transit was diverted from the area during the incident.

An ERIW is a 40-millimetre extended range weapon meant to distract and stun. Its projectiles are fired from a launcher that appears similar to an assault rifle, and they are used to keep police at a safe distance when dealing with a subject who may be intent on harming themselves or others.

The ERIW was part of a pilot project tested by the RCMP in all provinces except Quebec until March 2019. It had previously been used by the RCMP's emergency response team.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to last Thursday's incident is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.