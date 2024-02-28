Two years in, young Ukrainian in Kamloops recalls how Russian invasion upended life

Photo: Castanet Yana Voitenko stands draped in a Ukrainian flag at a rally in downtown Kamloops to mark the grim second anniversary of war in her homeland.

Yana Voitenko had to grow up fast — and she had to do it on her own.

The 18-year-old from Kyiv said the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, had a major impact on her life and country.

Voitenko was a high school student when the war began and she was forced to leave her homeland and parents behind.

Now she lives thousands of kilometres away going to Thompson Rivers University, renting a place in Kamloops with three roommates while trying to find a new job.

Fleeing the capital

Voitenko said she recalls being woken up in her apartment by the bombing on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia invaded.

“Everything was shaking,” Voitenko said, adding she opened the blinds to her window to see an explosion.

She said her family fled Kyiv to a neighbouring community, but the scenes of war did not stop there.

Voitenko said she witnessed a plane crash, with remnants falling on her neighbour’s yard.

“It was terrifying because we never knew if we're going to be alive at the end of the day, and my only dream was ‘I really hope it's not my last [day],’” Voitenko said.

“I was just 16, I really wanted to live more, and it was very hard mentally.”

Sent to Canada

Fearing the situation was too dangerous, Voitenko’s parents had her leave the country.

But her parents did not make the trip with her as Voitenko’s father was conscripted to stay and aid the war effort, and her mother did not want to leave her husband behind.

Voitenko travelled to find shelter in Canada herself, and ended up living with her older brother in Vancouver for the first few months, but the city was too expensive.

Wanting to keep herself busy, she decided to pursue her education and settled on Kamloops due to its sizeable Ukrainian population.

Voitenko said she stays in contact with her parents as much as possible.

“It’s very hard," she said. "You wake up every day thinking, I hope they’re OK, I hope they're alive, I hope I'm not gonna get any horrible news."

War traumatizing a generation

Reflecting on the past two years, Voitenko said she feels like she was just a child, who didn’t know what she wanted from her future, and had to mature rapidly by finding work and figuring out where she was going to live.

“My mindset changed completely because of this situation,” Voitenko said.

“But that's how a lot of Ukrainians are right now. You meet young people and they do not act their age because they got this trauma in them and it forced them to be way older than they actually are.”

Voitenko could be found amongst a crowd of some 60 people outside city hall last Saturday marking the two-years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Draped in a Ukrainian flag, Voitenko told Castanet Kamloops she hopes people will not forget about the war in Ukraine and the destruction Russia has caused.