BC Club Curling Championships come to Kamloops' McArthur Island next week

B.C.’s top club curling rinks will converge in Kamloops next week looking for a berth at nationals in Ontario.

The McArthur Island Curling Club will host the 2024 BC Club Curling Championships, which run from March 5 to March 10.

The event will feature 13 men’s and women’s curling teams representing clubs from across B.C. The winners will represent the province at the 2024 Everest Funeral Concierge Canadian Curling Club Championships, which will run in Barrie, Ont., in November.

Men’s rinks are coming from the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Quesnel, Kelowna and Cranbrook. Women’s rinks will come from the Lower Mainland, Campbell River, Castlegar, Vernon and Kamloops — the lone local team being Lori Olsen’s Kamloops Curling Centre squad.

