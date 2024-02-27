The Last of Us season 2 may be filming in Kamloops area, but no one will say for sure

Photo: Josh Dawson

A major film shoot is underway in the Tranquille area, but no one will confirm the rampant online speculation that the production is part of the second season of the celebrated HBO series The Last of Us.

Rumours online have suggested the project is the second season of The Last of Us. A building in the area has reportedly been dressed-up as a grocery store called “Greenplace Market,” a prominent location from the video game of the same name on which the TV show is based.

“I can't speak to any productions that may or may not be currently filming in the area right now,” Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Terri Hadwin told Castanet, when asked about the online detective work.

While the first season of The Last of Us was filmed in Alberta, much of the second season is currently being shot across B.C.

“I can tell you that 2024 is going to be a busy year — 2023 was really quite quiet because of the strikes, but I am anticipating quite a few productions to be coming into our region in 2024,” Hadwin said.

She said film productions brought approximately $18 million into the region in 2022 and she thinks future years will continue to see that growth snowball and grow following two significant Hollywood strikes.

“I’d say our most recent claims to fame have actually just recently been released. So for example, the TV series Tracker aired immediately after the Superbowl,” Hadwin said.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was an Apple TV series that shot in our region in 2022 and was released in late 2023.”

She said she’s anticipating the region will see a “smattering of everything” in terms of production sizes.