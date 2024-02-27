Kamloops Mounties say investigation into skeletal remains will not be quick

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops Mounties say it will take some time before investigators are able to determine much about skeletal remains found over the weekend on Mission Flats.

On Sunday, police were called to an area near the city’s landfill and railroad tracks at about 3:30 p.m. following the discovery.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police cleared the scene on Monday, following further examination by the RCMP’s forensic identification services unit and the attendance of the BC Coroners Service.

“They collected anything they needed to collect as part of their ongoing investigation,” Evelyn said, adding there’s nothing more for investigators to examine at the scene at this time.

Investigation will take time

Many questions remain unanswered.

Police are still trying to determine how long the remains had been there and whether they were dumped in the location.

“The circumstances surrounding how the skeletal remains got there is part of that ongoing investigation,” Evelyn said.

It is also too early for police to say whether foul pay was involved.

“It is really early in the investigation,” Evelyn said. “Some [deaths] are quicker to investigate than others. In a case where you would have skeletal remains, obviously it would take a little bit longer.”

No timeline offered

Evelyn said there is no timeline for how long it may take to determine where the remains came from and to whom they belong.

She said information about what specific skeletal remains were found is not being disclosed as part of the police investigation and updates will be provided when available.

“We’ll see what comes out of the investigation,” Evelyn said.

“When we have more information, I'll put out an update, it’s just there's no timeline available on that. Every investigation is different.”

The discovery is being investigated by police and the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information that may be related to this incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.