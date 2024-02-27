Unseasonable warmth expected to return to Kamloops following brief blast of winter

Photo: KTW file

A brief cold snap saw Kamloops temperatures plummet Tuesday morning to lows not seen in more than a month, but it will not last long.

The mercury dipped to -12 C at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, which is the coldest temperature recorded in the city since -16 C on Jan. 18.

Environment Canada is calling for the unseasonable warmth to return on Wednesday, with a high of 11 C expected alongside rain showers or flurries.

According to the forecast, the temperature is expected to continue to rise throughout the day Tuesday before hitting 0 C at about midnight and 9 C by noon on Wednesday. Light snow is expected to fall on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for more mild daytime highs in the days ahead — 6 C on Thursday and 8 C on Friday, cooling to 2 C on Saturday.

The average high for this time of year in Kamloops is 7 C and the average low is -3 C.