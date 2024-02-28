Closing arguments underway in latest Tiny House Warriors trial

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Closing arguments got underway Tuesday in the case of four Tiny House Warriors accused of throwing rocks at security and work crews while blocking access to a Trans Mountain work site in the North Thompson.

The trial of Tricia Charlie, Isha Jules, Nicole Manuel and Sami Nasir got underway last week in Kamloops provincial court. The four are charged in connection with a series of events alleged to have taken place in Blue River on Sept. 15, 2021.

Each of the accused are facing charges of mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance and loitering in a public place. Charlie, Manuel and Nasir are facing additional charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Jules and Nasir are also facing assault charges — Jules charged with one count each of assault causing bodily harm and simple assault, and Nasir facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

In his closing submissions on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi described Manuel and Jules as the instigators.

“All the accused individuals entered the property, threw rocks at the workers and security personnel and blocked the exit,” he said.

"Certainly, Nicole Manuel and Isha Jules initiated the events of that morning. The other accused became involved and assisted them."

TMX security likened to 'posse'

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran, who represented Manuel at trial, asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett to discount the evidence of two ex-Mounties working security for Trans Mountain who he said “clearly lied” on the witness stand.

“They didn’t know who they were dealing with and they came here and said they did,” he said, describing both men as being confused about who was on scene in Blue River on the day of the alleged offences.

“We have two Crown witnesses charged with making a pre-arrest identification and they’re both lying. … This is what marginalized groups talk about when they describe what they’re dealing with."

Killoran did not mince words when referring to the Trans Mountain security workers, referring to them as "a gang" and "vigilantes" who taunted and threw rocks at protesters.

"Nicole Manuel's purpose was not to resist arrest," he said. "It was to get away from the posse that was chasing her."

Incident also subject of lawsuit

The Tiny House Warriors are a First Nations group opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. Manuel and her sister, Kanahus, are prominent members of the group and both have been politically active for decades.

The Manuel sisters, daughters of former Neskonlith Chief Arthur Manuel, were arrested in 2001 after erecting a highway blockade near Sun Peaks, protesting the development of the mountain resort. Both were later convicted of intimidation charges and sentenced to serve short jail sentences.

Nicole Manuel and Charlie filed a lawsuit last year alleging they were beat up by a Trans Mountain security guard on Sept. 15, 2021. None of the allegations in that claim have been proven in court.

A date for Bennett's decision is expected to be set on March 21.