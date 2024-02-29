Kamloops NorthPaws tout lineup of events, promotions for 2024 WCL season

Photo: Kamloops Northpaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are calling their shot, saying they’ll knock it out of the park with several new events planned for the 2024 West Coast League season.

The club’s third season on the wood-bat collegiate circuit will get underway on May 31 at Norbrock Stadium. For the second straight season, the 'Paws will open against the Victoria HarbourCats.

NorthPaws general manager Jenna Forter said the organization is planning on making a strong comeback on the field in the upcoming season.

“Our coaching staff have been hard at work recruiting some great players from across North America and Europe,” Forter said.

“Although we have several new faces, we have some returning local Kamloops players that we are excited to have on the team.”

The 'Paws will be hosting several theme nights, including Father’s Day, Canada Day, Family Appreciation Night and School Spirit Day.

“To celebrate Homer’s birthday with his furry friends, we are inviting fans to bring their pups for a night of baseball and supporting the BCSPCA,” Forter said, noting Bark in the Park will be held on June 21.

Forter said other events include a Pre-Canada Day Weekend Celebration, the return of Save On Foods Family Day and a MLB Pitch, Hit and Run event that will see participants aged 7 to 14 compete to show off their baseball skills and get one-on-one time with coaches and players.

Participants with the highest scores will get the chance to move on to a national competition. The competition’s finals will be hosted by an MLB team.

“Our fans are exceptionally loyal, we are extremely grateful for them especially after the challenging 2023 season — it’s something that is not only recognized by our organization, but throughout the West Coast League,” Forter said.

“We are planning on bringing more value to our fans through the introduction of youth and seniors passes, and promotions throughout the season including Fan Appreciation Night to thank them for their devotion for the past two seasons.”

A pre-season exhibition game against the RiverDogs will be played on May 29 at Norbrock Stadium.