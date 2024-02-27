WolfPack soccer player, Kamloops product signs professional contract with club in Slovenia

Photo: TRU

A Kamloops soccer product and member of the national championship-winning Thompson Rivers University WolfPack squad is taking his talents to Slovenia.

In a news release, the TRU WolfPack said Alesandro Comita has signed a contract with ND Gorica, a club in the second division of Slovenian professional soccer.

"It's been a dream since I could remember, signing a contract and being able to play with a team like ND Gorica is incredible," Comita said.

"It means everything to me that all the hard work I have put in and will continue to do has paid off. I don't think it has quite sunk in yet about what kind of opportunity this is and how cool it is to be playing soccer here in Europe. There is so much history and passion here, which is so amazing as well."

According to the WolfPack, Comita kicked off with the Kamloops Whitecaps Academy and the Thompson Okanagan Football Club before joining the Vancouver Whitecaps U-17 team in the Lower Mainland.

Comita then returned to Kamloops to join TRU in time for the 2022 U Sports national championship, which he helped the 'Pack win in dramatic fashion.

Comita scored the first goal of the championship game in extra-time before the WolfPack went on to win its first-ever U Sports National title in a shootout over the UBC Thunderbirds.

He is the fifth member of the championship winning WolfPack squad to sign a professional contract, including Jackson Gardner, Daniel Sagno, Marco Favaro and Akwasi Agyekum.