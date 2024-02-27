Coquihalla Highway reopened, winter storm watch in effect

Photo: Amanda S. vehicles were stopped on the Coquihalla Highway Monday afternoon after several commercial vehicles spun out in snowy conditions.

The Coquihalla Highway is open again.

DriveBC says vehicles incidents have been cleared and the highway is open northbound and southbound between Hope and Merritt.

?CLEAR #BCHwy5 - is now clear and fully open northbound and southbound. Both vehicle incidents have cleared and the highway is open in BOTH directions. #Coquihalla #MerritccBC #HopeBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 27, 2024

However, a winter storm watch is in effect for the Coquihalla, the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Heavy snow, gusty winds and reduced visibilities are forecast to continue until Thursday.

The northbound lanes of the Coquihalla were closed late Monday afternoon after several commercial vehicles spun out just south of the Great Bear Snowshed. Later in the evening, southbound lanes were also shut due to commercial vehicles spinning out about six kilometres north of Hope.

There was significant snowfall on the route yesterday. This morning it remains snow-covered and slippery in many areas.