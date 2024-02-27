Tourism Kamloops hosting annual job fair on TRU campus

Photo: KTW File

Tourism Kamloops will be holding its third annual career fair Tuesday for businesses and job seekers in the tourism and hospitality industries.

According to Tourism Kamloops, the event is an opportunity for potential employees to explore opportunities in the industry and for businesses to meet interested job seekers.

“This event not only showcases the diverse opportunities within our region's tourism sector but also serves as a crucial platform for fostering connections between businesses and eager job seekers,” said Lisa White, director of community development and engagement at Tourism Kamloops.

This year’s event will include a workshop for employers that focuses on “co-op employment, wage subsidies, and the importance of cultivating a diverse workforce, designed to enrich the experience and provide additional resources for employers.”

Businesses attending the job fair will have the opportunity to showcase their summer employment positions and career opportunities.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Campus Activity Centre on Thompson Rivers University’s campus.

Registration for the job fair is available online.