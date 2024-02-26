Former Blazer Logan Stankoven celebrates 21st birthday in style

Photo: Contributed

If you asked Logan Stankoven what he wanted for his 21st birthday, he might tell you a win, his first NHL point, maybe make it a goal.

For the last two, check and check.

The former Kamloops Blazer captain, in just his second NHL game Monday, recorded his first NHL point assisting on Matt Duchene's power play goal before getting his first goal near the end of the second period.

All in his second NHL game and on his 21st birthday to boot.

Stankoven trailed the play as linemate Wyatt Johnston knifed his way through the New York Islanders defense. Johnston was knocked off balance, spun, found the puck and slid it back to Stankoven who slipped it short side to tie the game 2-2 at that point.