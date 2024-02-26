Mounties ramp up patrols after businesses targeted in smash-and-grab spree

Photo: Kristen Holliday A window is boarded up in the 300-block of Victoria Street on Monday following a recent break-in.

The executive director of the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association says businesses are feeling frustrated after dealing with a “spree” of broken windows and smash-and-grabs over the last two weeks.

Howie Reimer said the incidents have happened over the course of 12 days.

“There were a minimum of 12 businesses that had their front windows smashed,” Reimer told Castanet, adding to his knowledge, all the incidents downtown happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“Some were smash and grab, one was just a smash — but all within the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Victoria Street, and Seymour and Lansdowne.”

He said businesses are frustrated and angry.

“It seems like it is a spree, and in my honest opinion, I believe it all stems from the drug trade and people are just looking for items to trade for drugs and drug money,” Reimer said.

In a news release Monday, Kamloops Mounties said they would be enhancing their approach to business break-and-enters in response to the recent spree.

Mounties confirmed over the last two weeks, from Feb. 12 to Feb. 25, Kamloops has had about 25 reports of business break-and-enters — 12 of which have occurred downtown. At this time, it’s unknown if the break-ins are related.

“The sudden uptick of break and enter reports is cause for concern, and something we are taking extremely seriously,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a statement.

Pelley said in response, the detachment has added targeted proactive patrols, is actively investigating known property crime offenders, and has assigned teams of investigators to different areas based on data gathered by criminal intelligence and crime reduction units.

According to police, since Feb. 12, officers have been obtaining and circulating security images, identifying suspicious people and following up with suspects.

“As we continue to work on identifying and arresting those responsible for this recent rash of break and enter reports, we continue to encourage the public to contact police if they have information or video that could be related,” Pelley said.

Businesses are invited to connect with the detachment’s Crime Prevention Unit if they want to talk about things they can do to reduce their risk, including a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design analysis.

Anyone with information that could help further the investigations is asked to contact police.