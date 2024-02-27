Embattled Kamloops Broncos seek sponsors ahead of 2024 BCFC season

Photo: Christina Foisy Vermette Kamloops Broncos players lined up during training camp in July at Hillside Stadium.

The Kamloops Broncos are not yet out of the woods, but the junior football club’s new leader says she’s confident the organization is headed in the right direction.

Michelle Peters, who recently took over as president of the struggling BC Football Conference team, said she’s confident the Broncos will have no problem completing their 2024 season — no small feat considering the way the last one ended.

In October, on the heels of the team’s seventh consecutive losing season, the Broncos penned an open letter to the community painting a dire picture.

The team said it needed approximately 50 volunteers and $200,000 in sponsorship cash to keep afloat.

'Dedicated to moving forward'

Peters said she’s confident heading into the season.

“I think it will go fine. We’ve got 12 strong people on the board this year and we’re all dedicated to moving forward and getting finances in place,” she said.

“So hopefully the team can move forward to get better players, more equipment and just a better team overall.”

She said the team is speaking with potential sponsors, but it will take time to get things moving in the right direction.

“We’re not in a good place financially,” she said.

“But I’m hoping that over the next couple of years that will turn around, because the community has always wanted to support the Broncos.”

Returnees spur hope on field

The Broncos are still finalizing spring camp details, Peters said, with the BCFC season scheduled to kick off on July 20.

But the team is already taking shape. Peters said South Kamloops secondary’s Alex Crawford and Beckett Reid have signed, with local veterans Grayson Peters, Mitch Landry, Reid Lougheed, Kurtis Pearson, Jacob Sirianni, Rowen Munson, Colton Meikle and Sheldon Aitken expect to return.

Head Coach Braden Vankoughnett will also be back for his fourth season.

Peters said the club is hosting monthly pub nights to raise money in the off-season, with a golf tournament slated for sometime in June.

Anyone looking for information about volunteering, sponsorship or other fundraising opportunities can email Peters.