Kamloops man on trial for alleged rape of international student

A Kamloops man is standing trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court accused of raping a foreign university student he met on Tinder.

Sebastian William Bradshaw, 29, is charged with one count of sexual assault. His trial got underway Monday at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Bradshaw is accused of forcing unprotected sex on a woman he met on the popular dating app two years ago.

Court heard he matched with the woman, a Thompson Rivers University international student from India, on May 4, 2022, and they met up the following day.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, said they went on a hike in Peterson Creek, after which she invited him to her apartment later that evening for dinner.

She said he began to kiss her a short time after he arrived at her home and soon forced himself on her. She said she was open to sex but not without protection.

“I told him, ‘Hey do you have protection, like a condom?’ And it just happened very quickly,” she said, telling court the man proceeded to have unprotected sex with her.

“We knew that we were going to have sex. But the moment I asked him about protection, that’s when everything happened very fast.”

The woman said she suspected the man might have been trying to get her pregnant. She took a morning-after contraceptive to be safe.

Court heard the man left a short time later.

The incident was eventually reported to police and Bradshaw was charged.

The woman said she knew Bradshaw as Charles Williams. Bradshaw has admitted that he was using that name during his interaction with her.

Bradshaw’s trial is scheduled to run all week.