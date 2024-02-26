Kamloops RCMP, BC Coroners Service in Mission Flats after 'skeletal remains' found

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are in the Mission Flats area on Monday after skeletal remains, which are believed to be human, were found over the weekend.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers were called to an area near the landfill after the discovery was made on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m.

“At this time, the investigation into the found skeletal remains is in its very early stages,” Evelyn said.

“Who the remains belong to and the circumstances surrounding their discovery are part of the ongoing investigation occurring in consultation with the BC Coroners Service.”

Evelyn said the Forensic Identification Services Unit and BC Coroners Service remain in the area. The coroners service is conducting a concurrent investigation into the remains.

Anyone with information that might be connected to the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.