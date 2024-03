Photo: Western Canada Theatre

Western Canada Theatre is giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win a Jesus Christ Superstar prize pack valued at $450.

Jesus Christ Superstar will run at Sagebrush Theatre from April 4 through April 20.

WCT is giving away a prize pack including tickets to the show, a one-night stay at the Sandman Signature Hotel and $50 to spend at Shark Club.

