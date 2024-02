Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10 p.m.

The southbound lane of Highway 5 has been cleared and has reopened following a vehicle incident, DriveBC said.

ORIGINAL: 7:37 p.m.

Highway 5 is being closed due to a vehicle incident south of Kamloops.

According to DriveBC, the highway is being closed due to a vehicle incident on the southbound lane between Inks Lake Road and Exit 336, near Lac Le Jeune, for nearly 20 kilometres.

Detours are available via Highway 5A and Highway 1.